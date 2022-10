Not Available

After a young girl witnesses her father having an affair, she declares she will never love anybody ever again. As a result, her guardian angel is forced to abandon her. Later, when she grows to be a miserable woman, her angel is given a second chance to save her from a life of sadness. To accomplish his goal, he travels through time to recruit the woman's past and future selves to help her reconcile with her father and change her direction in life.