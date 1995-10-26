Three Wishes

1995

While Jane Holman (Mastrantonio) is driving with her two sons, she accidentally runs into a drifter, Jack McCloud (Swayze), who breaks his leg. Being responsible, Jane invites Jack, and his dog, to stay at her home until his leg has healed. Jack struggles to adapt their lifestyle, and finds himself loved by the family. He starts teaching baseball to Tom, who misses his father, who was lost in the Korean war. Jack and Tom develop a strong bond of friendship. Meanwhile, Gunny believes that there is more to Jack and Betty Jane than meets the eye... We learn that Jack, is Jack McCloud, a Star White Socks baseball player in 1941, who dropped out of the league, after his first season, and; "was never heard from again" ... A wonderful story. We witness magic between a boy's imagination, and Jack's dog, and are never sure if we are witnessing imagination or magic by the dog. A story of friendship, family, and learning that life isn't always as cut and dried as we often believe.