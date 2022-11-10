Three Wishes for Cinderella

The film stars Libuse Safrankova as the title character, a young woman who is put upon by her stepmother and stepsisters. The film employs a twist, though, when a handsome prince comes knocking. Cinderella does not simply fall into the prince's arms. In this version, he must actively pursue the young woman who is a skilled sharpshooter prone to wearing hunting outfits. Cinderella also has three wishes at her disposal, gained from three magic nuts.
|Libuše Šafránková
|Popelka
|Pavel Trávníček
|princ
|Carola Braunbock
|matka
|Rolf Hoppe
|král
|Karin Lesch
|královna
|Dana Hlaváčová
|Dora
