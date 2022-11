Not Available

Joan Baez, Mercedes Sosa and Konstantin Wecker unite the musical worlds of America, Argentina and Germany in this memorable live concert, filmed amid the beauty of a Roman amphitheatre in the German city of Xanten. Tracks include "Wieder Dahoam," "Como Pajaros en el Aire," "Der Himmel Brennt," "Be Bop Rock," "Farewell Angelina," "Maria, Maria," "Anna Blume," "Gracias á la Vida" and "Wenn der Sommer Nicht Mehr Weit Ist."