Three Years On

In September of 2013, there was a massive flood in the mountains where the filmmaker lives, above Jamestown, Colorado. It was somewhere between a one hundred and five hundred year event. Houses, roads, and infrastructure were destroyed, and at least one person lost his life. For several years afterwards, everything about life was disrupted. The Jamestown flood was something of a best case scenario, given that it happened in a developed country with insurance and public works funding. And yet it was a disaster, pointing emphatically to the need to address the worsening global climate crisis that makes catastrophic events like this increasingly common. The film sets out to convey the sense of confusion and disorder written onto the landscape by the raging waters that still affect life years after the event that caused them. Shot with a homemade pinhole camera onto homemade emulsion.