THRENODY is a look, through dance, at the resilience and triumph of the human spirit. In the wake of the 9/11 experience, this film has been interpreted in two ways. One is the confusion of individuals post tragedy, the sense of isolation, the search for answers by binding with survivors and the moving on through group bonding and understanding. The second interpretation sees the figures in the film as souls after a tragedy. Confusion leads to questioning, eventual comprehension, and the evolution of traveling together into the light of peace.