Thrice Live at The House of Blues is a triple-disc package featuring an entire live concert on two CDs plus a DVD from a May 28, 2008 show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. Also included is exclusive interview footage of the band fielding fan-submitted questions. The California-based quartet have been busy making high-profile main stage appearances at Coachella, Reading & Leeds plus the Bamboozle festivals.