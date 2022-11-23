Thrill Killer

Not Available

A rather twisted serial killer short film (26 minutes) from 1964 that managed to only play in one theatre in San Francisco. (According to Dave Friedman) The film follows a man who hates women. Why does he hate women? Because he wants to be one, that's why. There is no spoken dialogue in the film, which isn't needed because we just watch as the man follows one girl after the next. As they undress and take things easy, until the madman pounces, stabs, and strangles the women. After killing one of his victims, he makes his way to her closet and dresses in full drag and is ready to hit the town as a new woman, that is until the police show up. There isn't much to the movie but it's actually quite well done given the time it was made and doesn't shy on the nudity or the blood. (filmbizarro.com)