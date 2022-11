Not Available

When Catalina Exclusives Ray Harley & Steve Rambo reunite with some of their college buddies you know there will be lots of sex going on. But these studs must go from lovers to fighters when a deep dark secret, they've all been covering up, comes back to haunt them. Shot on location in Douglas Dunes, Michigan this feature from acclaimed director Josh Eliot, boasts a cast of 16 and really lives up to it's name as a sexual thriller!