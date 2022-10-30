Not Available

Thirty-something geek Tom Stewart has always loved cheap old horror and monster movies. He's decided to pursue a dream to create a horror host TV show in an age when infomercials are more important to local television stations than original programming. When TV60-WPM gives Tom his chance, his struggle begins, leading to unexpected and unwanted compromises in all aspects of his life. Before long, Tom wonders if the show's slowly growing success is worth the pain it takes to get there...but he doesn't have to shoulder the burdens alone. "Thriller Theater!" is a gently comedic feel-good movie about the struggle to find a balance between "real life" and the pursuit of one's creative dreams.