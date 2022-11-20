Not Available

Thriller Zone

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

There are three unrelated, unconnected segments in this horror anthology. In the first segment, "The Last Hand," a man is shot, while another man has a heart attack. The latter man (Morty) survives, and goes to his regular poker game, but the man who was shot shows up looking well, if sinister. Morty had a hand in his death, it seems, and Morty grows increasingly agitated, and starts hallucinating. In the second segment,"The Final Hour," a convicted murderer in the year 2213 is being transported to a trial for his appeal and forms a relationship with the ship's pilot. The last segment, "Fanatical Extreme," is a condensed version of the feature film The Last Horror Film (1982), in which taxi driver Joe Spinell tries to realize his fantasy of making a horror movie with his favorite star, but he's not exactly welcome.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images