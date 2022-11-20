Thriller Zone

Not Available

There are three unrelated, unconnected segments in this horror anthology. In the first segment, "The Last Hand," a man is shot, while another man has a heart attack. The latter man (Morty) survives, and goes to his regular poker game, but the man who was shot shows up looking well, if sinister. Morty had a hand in his death, it seems, and Morty grows increasingly agitated, and starts hallucinating. In the second segment,"The Final Hour," a convicted murderer in the year 2213 is being transported to a trial for his appeal and forms a relationship with the ship's pilot. The last segment, "Fanatical Extreme," is a condensed version of the feature film The Last Horror Film (1982), in which taxi driver Joe Spinell tries to realize his fantasy of making a horror movie with his favorite star, but he's not exactly welcome.