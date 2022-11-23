Thrills of Yesterday

Not Available

This short takes a comic look at serious moments from past serials. In part I - "Gin" - of "The Curse of a Drinking Heart", a woman is drowning her sorrows in a bar. Upon leaving, she is attacked. Will anyone come to her rescue? In "Gun-and-a-Half Dugan", the hero and heroine are trapped in a house by marauding gunman above Cactus Gulch. Can our two heroes escape capture? In "The Man Without a Country-Club", a villain is holding a young couple out fishing at gunpoint. Mother Nature may be on our young couple's side. In "The Clutching Foot", villains are trying to get the secret formula from our hero. They manage to tie him up. But as our hero is played by Harry Houdini, how long will it be until his magic can get him out of this predicament? In "The Perils of Pauline Lipschitz", an adventurer in Africa is mesmerized by the dancing blond white woman native to the area. And in "The Yellow Tickee", two Chinese villains are chasing our hero atop a big city's skyscrapers.