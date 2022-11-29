Not Available

When did living excessively become the norm in our culture? When did we decide that more is better but better is never enough? When did social media, fancy cars, and expensive clothing take priority over family, friends and the things we're passionate about? Somewhere along the way our society has become more focused on attaining fleeting sources of gratification rather than working towards establishing true, lasting joy. And that needs to change. Thrive With Less is a documentary film exploring minimal living in an excess driven culture. It was created by six student filmmakers at Michigan State University.