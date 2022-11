Not Available

Jonni Darkko returns one of his favorite niches with this POV-style, all-blowjob release. It features 17 scenes showing some of porn's best girls as they suck, gag, choke, and swallow their way to success. The scenes all feature rough cocksucking, with most of the girls cooperating to the point of serious drool and runny makeup. The cast shows a real knack for taking some major inches down their throats without wincing.