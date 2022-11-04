Not Available

Throbbing Gristle ‎– Live At Oundle School, 16th March 1980

Industrial Records

"This video cassette contains a recording of a live performance by TG at Oundle School. The audience, apart one or two members of the staff, was composed completely of school boys between about 8 and 18. In addition to the single camera recording of the gig, certain visual information from the files of Industrial Records Ltd. has been included. Like the TG sound itself, the content and quality of this recording cannot and should not be compared with conventional commercial recordings."

