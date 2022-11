Not Available

Believing he's destined for greatness, an unlikely hero named Throg (Dana Lee) embarks on a wild adventure filled with Greek gods, Arthurian knights, certified loonies, nasty harpies, talking pigs, garbage collectors and one twisted forest dweller in this medieval fantasy spoof. Bungling his way through the centuries, the immortal Throg lurches along a path leading to an ultimate showdown with the bloodthirsty Urshag the Destroyer (Dennis Green).