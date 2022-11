Not Available

Fenge steals the throne of Jutland by killing his brother, King Hardvanael and marrying his widow. Hardvanael's son, Amled feigns insanity, to avoid his own execution but Fenge doubts his condition and sends him to a Duke in England to be murdered. Instead, the prince becomes a hero, marries an English rose and returns to exact his revenge on Fenge in a ferocious battle for the crown that is rightly his.