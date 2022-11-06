Not Available

Through and Through

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zespół Filmowy Silesia

Based on a pre-war murder case of the Malisz couple. They end up committing a petty robbery and a sordid murder. He is an illustrator who is not used by a climbing architect. His folks don't like his wife and keeping both of them around as they float from one petty job to another. They finally try to rob a mailman of a bogus money order they have cooked up and end up killing an old, invalid couple with whom they have roomed.

Cast

Anna NieborowskaMaria Maliszowa
Irena LadosiównaOld Woman
Lucyna WinnickaPhoto Salon Owner
Ewa ZdzieszynskaReveller Ewa
Halina Szram-KijowskaOld People's Daughter
Jerzy StuhrBrother of Malisz

