Not Available

High up in northern Norway, above the Arctic Circle, five snowboarders, some local, some visitors, are out in the mountains during the polar night. Their attention to the dark is curious, their perception focused on their immediate surroundings. Their field of view is narrowed along with the length of daylight, everyday life becomes a challenge, one's own rhythm changes. They must not only overcome the lack of sight, but also the risks of steep avalanche terrain.