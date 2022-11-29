Through the Door of No Return

Not Available

In a personal quest, filmmaker Shirikiana Aina made this documentary capturing her efforts to learn more about her father, who died when she was a child. A Michigan man descended from slaves, he was labeled a radical by the FBI. Aina traveled to Ghana, documenting an oral history of slavery in Elmina, a port where Africans were warehoused before shipping to the New World. She also filmed African-Americans who have established a colony in Ghana, choosing to raise their families there.