"Through the Great Southwest" is a documentary film about the Arizona Trail, an 800-mile path that spans across the state from Mexico to Utah. The trail, which showcases amazingly beautiful and diverse terrain, has an equally significant impact on the lives of many of the people who hike, ride, run, and support it across the state of Arizona. Outdoor Evolution Founder Darwin Rakestraw makes his directorial debut with this Film Project inspired by the History, Geography, Community, Association, and Users of the 800 mile National Scenic Trail.