Through the Ruins

To film without looking trough the viewfinder; to emulate a tactile, subconscious vision. This was the intention of "A traves de las ruinas", made during the Falklands War (April-May 1982). The camera is a vacillating gaze that moves about in the darkness or is blinded by flickering. At the beginning, it delves into the sea, later it represents aerial bombardments through urban lights. Silhouettes of human figures appear that never manage to connect with each other. Scarcely lit places, photographed on the "threshold or exposure"; wintry, generalized interaction of spaces, distances and dynamics. A continual present made up of intuitions and imprecise memories.