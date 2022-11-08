Through the Wall

Not Available

Movement from 4 dancers translated to unique sound with super 16mm camera. and I mixed it to create a new music! Each dancers have a own dance with their own rhythm. I translated movements from 4 dancers to unique sound with super 16mm camera and I mixed it to create a new music. All dancers have their own particular dance. In general, they are inspired by things (music or sound, stories, poems) and use their body to express them in a dance. Even when two different dancers listen to the same music, their rhythm and expression is totally different. This identifies each dancer from another.