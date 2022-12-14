Through The Whiskey Barrel

Not Available

Not your regular high-performance, mind-boggling action flick, more an in-depth look into Scottish surfing history, “Through The Whisky Barrel” is the much anticipated debut film by Allyn Harper. Providing an insight into the history and the culture that surrounds surfing in Scotland, the film showcases an array of epic waves, whilst telling the stories of Scottish surfing’s pioneers. The motion pic aims to bring the surfing community in Scotland together and raise funds for the Scottish Surf Federation. Soundtrack by 65 Days of Static.