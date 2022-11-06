Throw a Saddle on a Star

Not Available

The "star" in the title of this low-budget singing Western was Dynamite, a wild stallion captured by cowboy Curt Walker (Ken Curtis) to ride in the Big Rodeo. Unscrupulous John Burton (Robert Stevens) has bet against Curt and does his best to sabotage the event. When lovely Barbara Allen (Adelle Roberts), Curt's new girlfriend, leaves town because of Burton's schemes, Curt loses the first couple of events. The big Bronco Busting contest is coming up, and Pop Walker (Andy Clyde) stalls the proceedings with a series of singing acts while the girl's brothers (the musical group the Hoosier Hot Shots) attempt to locate her. Barbara arrives just in time to spur Curt on to victory.