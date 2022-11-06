Not Available

Throw a Saddle on a Star

  • Music
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The "star" in the title of this low-budget singing Western was Dynamite, a wild stallion captured by cowboy Curt Walker (Ken Curtis) to ride in the Big Rodeo. Unscrupulous John Burton (Robert Stevens) has bet against Curt and does his best to sabotage the event. When lovely Barbara Allen (Adelle Roberts), Curt's new girlfriend, leaves town because of Burton's schemes, Curt loses the first couple of events. The big Bronco Busting contest is coming up, and Pop Walker (Andy Clyde) stalls the proceedings with a series of singing acts while the girl's brothers (the musical group the Hoosier Hot Shots) attempt to locate her. Barbara arrives just in time to spur Curt on to victory.

Cast

Ken CurtisCurt Walker
Jeff DonnellJudy Lane
Adele RobertsBarbara Allen (as Adelle Roberts)
Guinn WilliamsBig Boy
Andy ClydePop Walker

View Full Cast >

Images