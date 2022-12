Not Available

Max Finister comes home after serving for six years in the marines, to discover his childhood sweetheart and her sister are trapped in a relationship with a drug Lord. Once he moves them safely away, however, the drug lord is bent on revenge. Now the mob is after him and his childhood sweetheart, Binita, may be more involved than he thought. The film culminates in an epic battle between a Kingpin and a man determined to save his friends.