Strap yourself in for a monster truck thrill ride on the Monster Truck Throwdown tour with Throw Down For What? Watch as the limits of man and machine are pushed, with drivers Jim Koehler, Devin Jones, Jamey Garner, Greg Winchenbach, and many more defy gravity, soaring their 10,000-pound mechanical beasts over 40 feet in the air throughout Michigan, Maine, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana in pursuit of the 2014 Monster Truck Throwdown championship title. Our cameras bring you all the high flying Monster Truck insanity you can handle, along with behind-the-scenes footage, driver interviews, on-board cameras, and more! You'll catch a glimpse of the challenges drivers and crews face as they battle against the elements and each other in their quest for glory. Throw Down For What? pushes monster trucks to the next level!