1987

Throw Momma from the Train

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1987

Studio

Orion Pictures

Larry Donner is a author and writing professor who tutors people who want to write books. Larry's life has become a misery when his Ex-wife has published a book he wrote under her name and has gotten rich over it. Owen Lift, one of Larry's students offers Larry to kill Larry's Ex-wife and in return Owen wants Larry to kill his horrible mother. Larry thinks it is a joke, until he learns Owen killed his Ex-wife and he has become the prime suspect.

Cast

Danny DeVitoOwen / Ned 'Little Ned' Lift
Billy CrystalLarry Donner
Kim GreistBeth Ryan
Anne RamseyMrs. Lift
Kate MulgrewMargaret
Branford MarsalisLester

