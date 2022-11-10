Throw Momma from the Train

1987

Larry Donner is a author and writing professor who tutors people who want to write books. Larry's life has become a misery when his Ex-wife has published a book he wrote under her name and has gotten rich over it. Owen Lift, one of Larry's students offers Larry to kill Larry's Ex-wife and in return Owen wants Larry to kill his horrible mother. Larry thinks it is a joke, until he learns Owen killed his Ex-wife and he has become the prime suspect.