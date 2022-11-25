Throwing Down

Not Available

Pete (Jeffrey Donovan) and A.J. (Kevin Pinassi) are a pair of low-level criminals who make their money selling fake cocaine to unsuspecting customers, but when they stumble upon one of their peers trying to send real drugs through the mail, they swap boxes with him in hopes of increasing their cash flow in a big way. After they go to pick up the stolen box at its destination, however, they run into merciless femme fatale Lynn (Colleen Werthmann), who also has eyes for the incoming drugs.