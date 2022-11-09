Thrown to the Lions

Not Available

Linnie Carter, a cabaret entertainer, struggles to remain innocent in the midst of the fast life. Harry Sullivan, a gangster, becomes attentive to Linnie and asks her to marry him and, believing that his intentions are sincere, she accepts. When Linnie's friend Irma Wood and her husband Billy, who plays a clown in a cabaret act, discover that Harry has no intention of marrying Linnie and that Linnie is in danger, they rescue her from a phony marriage ceremony and force her to face the truth about Harry.