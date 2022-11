Not Available

Tulasi (Telugu: తులసి) (Dubbed into Malayalam as the same title) is a 2007 Tollywood film directed by Boyapati Srinu (Bhadra fame). It stars Venkatesh in the lead role as Tulasi Ram and Nayantara as the female lead. Music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad and the film is produced under Suresh Productions.This film story lines are nearly equals to before film Daddy .