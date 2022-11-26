Thulasidalam

Not Available

Tulasi Dalam (Telugu: తులసిదళం, English : Basil Leaf) is a Telugu thriller novel written by Yandamuri Veerendranath. It was published in Andhra Bhoomi weekly in 1980 as a serial and got tremendous popularity. It was republished many times as a paperback and sold approximately 50,000 copies. It was one of the initial novels of Yandamuri that became popular and he was appreciated widely for his narrating style. It was partially inspired by the 1971 bestselling novel The Exorcist. Tulasi Dalam was first adapted into a 1985 Kannada movie titled Thulasidala and later in Telugu as Tulasidalam (1989),in Hindi as Phoonk (2008) and its remake in Telugu as Raksha (2008).In 1986, a story based on this novel called Kashmora was filmed for which Yendamuri Verendranath has worked as writer.