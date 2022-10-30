Thulli Ezhunthathu Kadhal

Not Available

A coming of age story, the plot centers on a group of eight, friends since their high school days. Traversing with them through their school, college and post college days, the film touches on friendship and love, the bickerings and the misunderstandings. A dubbed version of the Telugu flick 'Thakita Thakita' ( a 2010 release and the debut production venture of actor Bhoomika), it makes a belated entry in Tamil with few portions re-shot (like Tamil boards and newspapers) to lend a local flavour.