Thulli Vilayadu is a 2013 Tamil comedy thriller film written and directed by Vincent Selva. Newcomer Yuvaraj and Deepthi Nambiar play the lead roles. Prakash Raj plays an important role with comic shades. Srikanth Deva has scored the music, while S.K. Bhoopathy has cranked the camera. The film released on 28 June 2013.