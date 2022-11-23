Not Available

Velayutham is a devotee living in one of the Murugan Temple. One day pearl gemstone missing from Murugan Idol. Velayutham is blamed so he forced to leave the place.He comes to Coimbatore for livelihood. Velayutham then get companion of Paramashivam and he become fruit-seller with help of Bama. One day Velayutham get 10,000 bucks for remuneration. He married to Maragatam. Both are in the different edge of the world,ideology. So they always have dialectical relations which forced Maragatam to accept the almighty god.She refused to pick it up.Velayutham disappointed and both are not speaking to each other,meantime Maragatam gives birth to child.The child is unfortunately born paralyzed. Distressed Maragatam step out from her believes take the child to all the Murugan Temple and deeply praying for child.