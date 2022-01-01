Not Available

Thunder: At The End Of The Road

    The final show from the final UK tour. Filmed on July 11th 2009, in a sold out Hammersmith Apollo, this show has it all. Emotion, excitement, bombs, flashes, the full half hour! It's completely natural, as it was, no overdubs, tweaks, nothing. Just 100% unadulterated Thunder. A great momento of the band at the top of their game. Setlist: 1. Loser 2. On The Radio 3. Higher ground 4. Low Life In High Places 5. The Devil Made Me Do It 6. Gimme Some Lovin 7. Empty City 8. Like A Satellite 9. River Of Pain 10. You Can't Keep A Good Man Down 11. Love Walked In 12. I Love You More Than Rock'n'Roll Encore 13. A Better Man 14. Backstreet Symphony 15. She's So Fine 16. Dirty Love

