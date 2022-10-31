1942

Thunder Birds

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Release Date

October 18th, 1942

Studio

20th Century Fox

On a secluded base in Arizona, veteran World War I pilot Steve Britt trains flyers to fight in World War II. One of his trainees, Englishman Peter Stackhouse, competes with Britt for the affections of Kay Saunders, the daughter of a local rancher. Despite their differences, Britt makes sure Sutton passes his training and becomes a combat pilot -- even though he loses Kay to the young man in the process.

Cast

Preston FosterSteve Britt
John SuttonPeter Stackhouse
Jack HoltColonel MacDonald
Dame May WhittyLady Jane Stackhouse
George BarbierCol. Cyrus P. 'Gramps' Saunders
Richard HaydnGeorge Lockwood

