Thunder Broke the Heavens

13 year old Samantha and her 6 year old brother, William Paul, survive a major tragedy that sees their whole family dead, leaving them in a foster home. Life at the foster home slowly becomes abusive and the kids run away and attempt to survive on their own in some abandoned structures in the woods. When the food and supplies run out, Samantha is forced to find a way to feed her brother. She turns to her musical abilities, while finding help from a mysterious source. William Paul falls ill and the clock begins ticking for Samantha to find food and medicine. Will she find it in time?