Thunder - Flawed To Perfection (The Video Collection 1990-1995)

• Includes their massive tunes 'Love Walked In', 'A Better Man' and 'Like a Satellite' 1/ She's So Fine 2/ Dirty Love 3/ Backstreet Symphony 4/ Gimme Some Lovin' 5/ Love Walked In 6/ Low Life In High Places 7/ Everybody Wants Her 8/ A Better Man 9/ Like A Satellite 10/Stand Up 11/River Of Pain 12/Castles In The Sand 13/In A Broken Dream 14/Gimme Shelter 15/Like A Satellite (alternate version) Live At The Town & Country Club, London, March 7, 1990 1/ Backstreet Symphony 2/ She’s So Fine 3/ Until My Dying Day 4/ Higher Ground 5/ Don’t Wait For Me 6/ Fired Up 7/ Dirty Love 8/ She’s So Fine Live At Donington, August 18, 1990 1/ She’s So Fine 2/ Back Street Symphony 3/ Higher Ground 4/ Don’t Wait For Me Interview Audio all stereo: Dolby digital Town & Country Club and Donington 5.1: Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 surround sound up mixed from the original stereo recordings