Thunder from Above

Not Available

As a fighter pilot there are only two types of aircraft...fighters and targets. You're flying fighters which have never been beaten in real air to air combat. You’re now holding “Zulu” alert cocked and ready in the Middle East scrambling after intruders trying to penetrate your airspace. Is this another drill or the beginning of another Desert Storm! You are slammed into the ejection seat by gut-wrenching “G” forces as you push your aircraft to the edge while going head to head with real enemy MiGs over the skies of Iraq. You're in the cockpit and down on the deck during a low-level bombing run to deliver the knockout punch against freedom's enemies. Brief with pilots as they discuss tactics, missions, and weapons and deploy their fire power around the clock and around the world to defend freedom. You'll get an incredible view of a high performance air show seen from inside the cockpit!