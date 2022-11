Not Available

Between night and day, the hills of a village in Israel. The young Dekel tries pulling himself together from a painful break-up. Within the imprecision of a natural backdrop dipped into the sweetness of the moon, he stumbles upon his friend Doron whose lit-up shoes spread light visible kilometres away. Along with two other boys, they are going to spend the night talking away: talk as much as possible, in a final attempt to give life back to what they share.