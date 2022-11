Not Available

A band of Basque immigrants treks through the Old West toward California, where they hope to put down roots and open wineries. When the group's leader (Carl Esmond) dies, his widow Gabrielle (Susan Hayward) marries his brother (Jacques Bergerac) in accordance with Basque tradition. But it's a loveless union; Gabrielle is smitten with Lon Bennett (Jeff Chandler), the scout who's been hired to guide them on their journey. [netflix]