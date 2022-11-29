Not Available

Thunderbirds 2086: Cloudburst & Nightmare

    In the 21st century Mankind will have pushed back the frontiers of science in a way we can scarcely conceive of today. Space exploration, energy development and biological as well as environmental sciences will enable the earth to progress beyond our wildest dreams. Alongside such far-reaching changes will come new and unsuspected hazards. One organization will be ready, International Rescue with its fleet of Thunderbirds. Join the crew of these fantastic crafts on ARCOLOGY, a vast city complex in the Pacific, where they are ready to face any danger, no matter how desperate.

