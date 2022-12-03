Thunderheads

Not Available

On a daredevil quest into the eye of the storm, an intrepid group of scientists, researchers and topgun pilots: in seven planes and armed with the best high tech gadgets money can buy embark on a treacherous journey in a struggle to understand the role of thunderstorms in the global warming puzzle. In this spectacular documentary, an international force of 250 experts who comprise I.C.E. (the International Cloud Experiment) converge on Darwin, Australia, the lair of "Hector," one of the planet's largest thunderstorms. As the pilots perilously edge closer, they battle life-threatening turbulence, lightning, grapefruit-sized hail, microbursts, mysterious "gravity waves," mechanical mishaps and the scientists themselves. Tensions mount as the scientists push to solve the mysteries of the atmosphere and the pilots push back to stay alive. Is I.C.E. itself on the verge of a meltdown?