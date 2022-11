Not Available

Horace Burrowes runs a regular Thursday night bicycle race at a defunct airport in Brooklyn. The old runways are crumbling. The only prizes are bragging rights and petty cash. The riders are from every walk of life, and from countries all over the globe. And yet Horace manages to hold everything together through love of the sport and force of personality. Thursday Fields is a portrait of a strikingly diverse subculture, and a window into New York City’s melting pot in action.