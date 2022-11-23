Not Available

Thursday’s 24 hours are almost up. In a world in which people live only for the length of a day, she is running out of time. But Thursday has a plan. She finds out that she will be reincarnated as Tuesday and packs all that she has created into a trunk in an effort to continue her work when she comes back in her next life… Thursday’s Fictions has the raw intensity, epic dimensions and fantastical imagery of legend or myth. Director/Choreographer Richard James Allen has created a rich world filled with intriguing ideas and stunning imagery. Thursday’s Fictions follows the plight of seven characters as they each come into contact with the mysterious trunk Thursday has left in their care. They grapple with the passion, beauty, dreams and nightmares which it contains, embarking on a magical journey encompassing sumptuous dance, original orchestral music and lavish design. It is a film whose images, sounds and ideas will resound far longer than the seven days its story traces.