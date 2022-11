Not Available

Thurthu Nirgamana is a comedy thriller movie directed by Hemanth Kumar L and produced by Kumar. The movie cast includes Suneel Rao, Sudharani, Achyuta Kumar, Raj B Shetty, Hita Chandrashekhar, Samyukta Hegde, Aruna Balraj, Nagendra Shaan and Amrutha Rammoorthi are played the main lead roles while Dheerendra Doss 'Dossmode' scored music.