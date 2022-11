Not Available

Thuruppugulan story is focused on Kochuthoma (Innocent) and his son Kunjumon (Mammootty). Kochuthoma is running a typical street side "thattukada" in Kochi. At the age of ten, Kunjumon accidentally injures a person. After the incident when his son faced trouble to stay at Kochi, Kochuthoma sent him to Kozhikode to stay with his dear friend Swami (Jagathy).