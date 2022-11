Not Available

Paris By Night 111: S is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the AXIS Theatre for the Performing Arts in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 24 & 25, 2014 and released DVD on August 21st, 2014. The show was hosted by MC Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên. The show has the first appearance of the singer Tuấn Quỳnh and the return of director Alan Carter.