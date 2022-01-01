Thuy Nga Paris By Night 93: Celebrity Dancing

Not Available

Paris by Night 93: Celebrity Dancing - Khiêu Vũ Của Các Ngôi Sao is a Paris by Night program produced by Thuy Nga that was filmed at the Charles M. Schulz Theatre in Knott's Berry Farm on May 14, 2008. The show is an adaptation from the international reality TV show Dancing with the Stars where Thuy Nga contracted-singers were paired up with professional ballroom dancers who have participated in Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance. The singers compete to become the winner of the show.